Miranda Franco, APRN, is now seeing patients at Baptist Health Family Clinic-Bismarck, where previously she spent five years as a nurse.
Franco received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Arkansas at Monticello and additional training as a family practice nurse practitioner from Walden University.
“I know this community and the needs within it very well,” she said. “My mission was the same then as it is now – to provide safe, effective care to patients, and to do so through Christ’s love and guidance.”
Franco is a Christian, mother of two, wife of 17 years, cancer survivor of five years and a proud member of the Bismarck community for over 11 years. She is a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church in Hot Springs. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family on DeGray lake, supporting the Bismarck Lions, watching her oldest child cheer and rodeoing with her youngest child. The family also loves tending to their farm.
Franco is board certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and Arkansas State Board of Nursing.
Baptist Health Family Clinic-Bismarck-A Service of Baptist Health Medical Center-Arkadelphia offers a wide range of medical services for the entire family serving the health care needs of Bismarck and surrounding communities. It is located at 6679 Hwy. 7.
