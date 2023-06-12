Contestants in the upcoming Miss Brickfest Pageant had a meet and greet on Sunday, June 11.  Contestants may enter through Wednesday June 14 by 5 p.m. Entry forms should be submitted to Angela Sexton at ASU Three Rivers college in Malvern with entry fee and pictures: 501-332-0298 or asexton@asutr.edu.

The contestants signed up, as of June 12, 2023 stand as follows:

Little Miss Brickfest (In no particular order):

Ja’nylann Johnson

Hattie Waldroff

Brooklyn Sexton

Aniyah Ross

Ja’niyah Ross

Berklee Davis

Alivia Mcfarland

Petite Miss Brickfest (In no particular order):

Rylee Odeyemi

Jariah Binns

Lilliana Latina

Gracey Hughes

Cashlyn Garay

Jaycie Bell

Junior Miss Brickfest (In no particular order):

Cambrie Whitley

Nevaeh Belote

Paislee Schultz

Teen Miss Brickfest

Brendal Brunet

Miss Brickfest Contestants (In no particular order):

Ember Hughes

Jayme Jenkins

Emma Guill

