Contestants in the upcoming Miss Brickfest Pageant had a meet and greet on Sunday, June 11. Contestants may enter through Wednesday June 14 by 5 p.m. Entry forms should be submitted to Angela Sexton at ASU Three Rivers college in Malvern with entry fee and pictures: 501-332-0298 or asexton@asutr.edu.
The contestants signed up, as of June 12, 2023 stand as follows:
Little Miss Brickfest (In no particular order):
Ja’nylann Johnson
Hattie Waldroff
Brooklyn Sexton
Aniyah Ross
Ja’niyah Ross
Berklee Davis
Alivia Mcfarland
Petite Miss Brickfest (In no particular order):
Rylee Odeyemi
Jariah Binns
Lilliana Latina
Gracey Hughes
Cashlyn Garay
Jaycie Bell
Junior Miss Brickfest (In no particular order):
Cambrie Whitley
Nevaeh Belote
Paislee Schultz
Teen Miss Brickfest
Brendal Brunet
Miss Brickfest Contestants (In no particular order):
Ember Hughes
Jayme Jenkins
Emma Guill