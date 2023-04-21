Hot Spring County authorities are looking for a female youth who went missing either late Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning from the local area.
Destiny Johnson is a Caucasian 15-year-old high school freshman at Poyen High School who stands 5’3” in height and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Destiny is suspected to have left the Malvern area sometime between 10 p.m. on April 19 and 5:30 a.m. on April 20. The last time her mother saw her was at around bedtime Wednesday evening, or approximately 9 p.m.
A possible sighting of Destiny was reported at JJ’s Truck Stop, 6106 Interstate 30, Exit 106 in Malvern Thursday morning. A witness reported seeing someone matching Destiny’s description at the truck stop, wearing blue pajamas either sitting or getting into a blue car around 8:40 a.m.
Tips that have come in include reports of a blue car of unspecified make and model and that she may be in or traveling through the Cabot or Searcy areas.
Anyone who has information about Destiny’s disappearance or current whereabouts is urged to contact the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office at 501-332-3671.