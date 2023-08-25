Malvern National Bank recently announced Ashley Sheets as its newest Consumer Lending Officer for the Malvern market area. Sheets has more than six years of banking experience and has been with MNB for four years, two of which she served as Assistant Branch Manager. She has an Associate of Arts degree and an Associate of Business degree from Arkansas State University Three Rivers.
Ashley lives in Hot Spring County with her daughter, Dawsyn, and is actively involved in the community, currently serving on the Board of the CADC. She will be located in the MNB main bank of downtown Malvern.
Malvern National Bank has been helping customers meet their financial needs since 1934, and they are pleased to add Ashley to their consumer lending team.