The Malvern Area Kiwanis were pleased to welcome Kristian Miller to speak at their June meeting last Thursday at the ASU Three Rivers CAST building.
Miller and her associate, Mandy Ledbetter, are known for planning the popular “Moonlite Market” trade show events that have taken place in multiple locations around central Arkansas since the duo put their plans to action in 2017.
Miller came to share some helpful tips and info about her experience with pulling off the successful Moonlite Market events. The Malvern Area Kiwanis sought Miller’s input as a way to improve upon their annual Winter Holiday Market, as the local civic group are always looking for new and innovative ways to make their annual fundraiser an even bigger success.
“I thought she could give us some pointers on maybe making our market better,” Kiwanis President, Gretchen Ritchey, said. Miller is also on the Downtown Development Corp. and has great insight into the environment and items people want to see when they come to such events.
