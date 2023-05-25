The Malvern Police Department invites everyone to join them for a special occasion on Friday, May 26th, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. as they celebrate the ribbon cutting-open house of the New Police Department.
This event holds an additional significance as they honor the retirement of their esteemed K-9 officer, Csipa, commemorating his ten years of service to our beloved city.
MPD warmly welcomes you to join them at 110 North Main St., where they will be giving tours of the police department and taking time out to express their appreciation and gratitude for Csipa’s unwavering loyalty and his countless contributions to our community.