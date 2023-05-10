Ouachita School’s 4th, 5th and 6th grade gifted and talented students spent time learning all about forensic science. Forensic Science is the use of scientific methods to investigate crimes or examine evidence that might be presented in a court of law.
The students learned numerous practices such as the analysis of handwriting, soil, footprints, fingerprints and forensic dentistry. Once these practices were learned the students put them into to action solving a murder. They investigated the crime scene, took pictures of the evidence and bagged it. Suspects were interrogated. Witnesses were interviewed. Search warrants were received and the students collected the suspects fingerprints, shoeprints, samples of handwriting and other evidence.
Then the team used their newly learned skills to examine all the evidence collected to determine the most likely suspect. The decision was unanimous. The CSI team got to arrest the 6th grade teacher, Mrs. Prichard. This was a great experience for Mrs. Corter’s gifted students. Putting the skills learned into action is a way to make the lesson so much more fun and meaningful.