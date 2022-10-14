Malvern School District officials presented the 2022 Annual Report to the Public at the October session of the MSD School Board. Assistant Superintendent Lillian Harper took the lead in presenting this year’s report to the board and attending citizens.
The report includes basic information about the state assessments according to grade, the available funding and where it was applied, the most recent compilation and analysis of test scores for students in each grade, and proposed improvement plans for each campus.
“We have looked at our current reality and where we are,” Harper stated in an email correspondence. “In the last two years, we have had a decline in scores. We know that COVID and attendance have affected our students but we also know we have to make some changes.”
The report shows the current standing for each campus in the district and past scores for comparison. The Ark. Dept. of Education uses a rating system of “grades” that plays into how much and what types of funding a district may receive.
The district’s average as a whole is a D, which is not ideal but similar to other districts across the state who have comparable percentages in population, economic standing, and diversity.
Requirements to meet the College and Career Readiness (CCR) standards increase as students move into higher grades, which may explain lower-than-expected results, to some degree.
2021-22 scores according to campus are as follows:
MES—60.17
WIS—58.47
MMS—61.53
MHS—60.47
No grades were reported for the last two years because of COVID, and the current standings are down from 2018-19, but scores across the board—not just in Malvern, but across the county, state and entire nation—have suffered greatly since the pandemic began in early 2020.
The report also highlighted the results from the ACT Aspire yearly assessments, which showed more growth than decline, on average. The report shows scores for each grade since 2016, with a lapse in reporting for 2020 due to COVID. Harper stated the students showed overall growth in all grade levels.
“Our greatest decline in ACT Aspire for this year was in math,” Harper stated. “We have focused a lot on literacy with the Science of Reading being a requirement but we are also building our curriculum in math. Our greatest growth was in science.”
Read the full story in Friday's Oct. 14 newspaper edition.
The report also highlighted Advanced Placement Courses enrollment figures, teacher licensure and education level info, ethnicity statistics, percentages of students receiving free and reduced lunches, a list of the professional learning committees operating throughout the district and a detailed plan of action for each campus.
“We have created improvement plans for each building. These plans include utilizing the Dawson Literacy Team, vertical teams for all grades in ELA and math, as well as the use of Common Formative Assessments in core areas to ensure we are reaching students who have not mastered a skill.”