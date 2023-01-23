Malvern SD School Board members and guests not only recognized several students for recent outstanding behavior and achievements on campus at their monthly meeting Thursday evening, but they also honored a former MHS student with an honorary diploma, and the utmost gratitude, for his commitment to the district.
In addition to paying tribute to the group of exceptional students from each grade who were chosen as the MSD January Students of the Month, the district honored Mr. Farrell Richardson.
Richardson is a HSC native who happily attended school in Malvern along with his five brothers and one sister many moons ago. He turns 100 years young on Jan. 29, but he remembers his time in the Malvern School District with clear, fond memories
Superintendent Brian Golden presented Richardson with an esteemed certificate of completion for his unwavering support to the school district over the past 80 years.
Golden also handed out certificates of honor, cash gift cards and backpacks to each student chosen as this month’s Student of the Month, while MSD Administrator Velda Keeney read aloud the glowing praise given from each teacher who nominated one of the selected students. Malvern School District picks one pupil from each grade every month who exemplifies the Leopard “Passion, Pride & Excellence” they want from every student.
Read the full story in Saturday's Jan. 21 newspaper edition.