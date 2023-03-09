Gifted students from 10 different central Arkansas schools traveled to the ASU Three Rivers campus on Friday to participate in the last of several STEM Day competitions that have taken place among the schools this season.
MSD GT Coordinator Brenda Rush and fellow educators present these activities throughout the year with help from Optimum, who’ve awarded the program around $1,500 in grants. The instructors work together to come up with fun and unique STEM events to foster communication, cooperation and thinking outside the box to find innovative solutions to the problems they set before the students.
The 6th-grade students who participated in Friday’s event were split into mixed groups, teamed up with kids from other school districts, provided standard craft items, then asked to construct the most creative and well-designed mini golf courses and accompanying golf clubs.
Read the full story in Thursday's March 9 newspaper edition.