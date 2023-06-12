Malvern Hill Vineyards has an amazing day of music entertainment, and more, coming this fall.
“Music on the Hill” is on the calendar for Saturday, Sept. 9, at the family farm and vineyard located at 551 Thunderbird Loop in Traskwood. The day will feature great music and vendors from local family farms, with fresh produce and specialty items for sale.
The live entertainment will include Benton native Bailey Rhea, who is only 17 years old but has massive talent that the whole world got to witness when she received a Golden Ticket to Hollywood to compete in the 2023 season of American Idol.
Jason Lee Hale and the Personal Space Invaders, a talented country/rock group from North Little Rock who were picked to play at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis in January of this year, will also be in appearance that Saturday.
Multiple vendors will be on hand, and Just Horsen Around Cooking will be selling amazing food cooked in one of their antique cast iron Dutch ovens, as they keep history alive with their culinary delights.
