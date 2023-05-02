President Harry S. Truman proclaimed a National Day of Prayer to be observed on July 4, 1952. Each year since that date, Americans have observed the day in their own way. The observance moved to the first Thursday in May by President Ronald Reagan and has been proclaimed each year since.
Hot Spring County will observe the National Day of Prayer this Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 12 noon, on the Hot Spring County Courthouse lawn. In case of rain, the prayer service will be in the Chamber of Commerce hospitality room across the street from the courthouse.
Prayers will be offered by different individuals for many areas of national and local spiritual needs: Churches and Pastors, Schools and teachers, Unity, Local, State and National Government, Police and first responders, Local businesses, and Nationwide Spiritual Revival.
The choir from Ambassador Christian Academy (Gospel Light Baptist Church) will be singing. This year’s theme is derived from James 5:16, Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much: “The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.” Prayer makes a difference. We invite you to join us in prayer this Thursday.