September is National Library Card Sign-up Month, but every month is extra special at the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library.
Take advantage of all the local library has to offer this month, starting this week with Yoga Class on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 5:45 p.m. Pam Hall will lead participants in a yoga workout in the library’s community room every Thursday this month, so bring your mat and towel and register online at www.hsclibrary.arkansas.gov or call 501-332-5441 for more information.
The library will be closed Sept. 3-5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday, and from Sept. 6-8 for cleaning and maintenance, according to the library’s calendar of events. But the facility will open back in time to host a “Back to School” picnic for local homeschoolers on Friday, Sept. 9 at noon. Pack a lunch and join the library staff in the outdoor Story Trail and Garden area.
The library’s popular Lego Club meets Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m.-noon. The following Monday, and every other Monday throughout the month, Ms. Amy will host Story Hour beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Every Tuesday in September, kids can call and reserve a one-hour time slot and equipment to have their very own Maker Space session, minus the first Tuesday when the facility is scheduled to be closed for the holiday.
The Center for Arkansas Legal Service will be on hand Thursday, Sept 14 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss tax overpayment and other IRS issues. Their assistance is offered free of charge, so take advantage of the service and ensure your taxes are done right next year.
