The Hot Spring County Republican Party presented HSC Sheriff, Scott Finkbeiner, with a new American flag to hang at the county detention center Friday morning. The old flag has stood in constant service on the pole in front of the jail facility for many years, but it’s now faded and worn, and well-deserving of replacement. The formal exchange of flags took place with assistance from the Malvern High School JROTC officers, who will ensure the retired cloth gets the proper handling in retirement.
featured