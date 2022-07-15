The Hot Spring County Quorum Court (QC) met for their monthly meeting Tuesday evening at the HSC Courthouse.
County Judge Dennis Thornton called the QC session to order, and all council members were present. Thornton informed the attendees that he would be wearing a mask that evening because he had suffered from COVID the previous week, and although he was out of the contagion window, he wanted everyone in the room to feel comfortable in his presence, and thus would keep the mask in place.
Thornton added that his COVID symptoms were pretty severe, and he would highly advise people be safe and exercise continued caution in public to avoid contracting the virus.
After the approval of the minutes from last month’s meeting, the members moved on to consider several bills related to fund transfers and appropriations, as well as continued discussions about legislation to create a new position that will assist in the Prosecutor’s Office.
Bill #22-28, an ordinance to establish the position of case coordinator for the HSC Prosecuting Attorney’s Office at a set salary of $26,378.34, was given a second reading. A brief recess was held to amend the ordinance, and the amended bill then received a unanimous vote after the session reconvened.
The amendment to Section 3 clarified that it was in the best interest in the county “due to the backlog of COVID cases in addition to the current open and pending criminal files, case management requirements of the case coordinator have increased. The addition of a case coordinator position is necessary to effectively prepare the cases for discovery distribution, trial preparation and final disposition; therefore, an emergency is declared to exist, and this ordinance shall be fully effective after passage.”
Some members voiced the opinion that they did not see a need for the emergency clause to be enacted, but ultimately voted in favor of the clause and the ordinance, itself.
Bill #22-30, a proposed ordinance to transfer $31,261.79 from Road Construction 1/2 Cent Sales Tax Fund #2802 to County Road Fund #2000 to correct a billing error, received a unanimous affirmative vote.
Bill #22-31 was a proposed ordinance to appropriate $41,740.58 recently received via direct deposit from the state from an unappropriated Road Construction Fund to “Road Construction 1/2 Cent Sales Tax Fund #2802, Dept. #0200 Road, Line Item #3600 Special Projects”.
The funds were allotted to reimburse the Country Club Road Mitigation Project through the State Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. The bill received a unanimous affirmative vote.
