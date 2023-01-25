MALVERN, ARKANSAS – Arkansas State University Three Rivers is excited to announce the new Head Softball Coach, Kelsey Rhine.
From Haslet, Texas, Kelsey graduated from Northwest High School and played collegiate softball for Henderson State University from 2017-2020 before she suffered a career ending injury.
Kelsey became a Student Assistant for the Henderson softball team for the 2020 season while finishing her degree in Sport Management. Kelsey returned to Henderson in Fall 2020 as the Graduate-Assistant Coach while obtaining her master’s degree in Sport Administration. Kelsey has worked as the Assistant Softball Coach for University of Arkansas at Monticello since 2021.
Kelsey will begin her new position in May 2023.
Read the full story in Tuesday's Jan. 24 newspaper edition.