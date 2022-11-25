The Hot Spring County Quorum Court met last Tuesday evening at the HSC Courthouse to take care of business on the agenda for November. County Judge Dennis Thornton presided over the session at which all sitting JPs, as well as County Attorney George Hopkins, were present.
Several items of business were introduced, and every measure received unanimous affirmative votes after short, or no, relevant discussion. Some items received their first reading, while others were holdovers from previous sessions, to be read for second or third readings.
Bill #22-48 was introduced as a bill for “an ordinance to establish the position of operator for one year,” associated with work that will be done at the I-30 Industrial Park. The Court previously approved an appropriation of funds to clear timber and natural debris from the park to get it ready for future economic development. The measure was read for its third and final time by title only and received a unanimous affirmative vote.
Bill #22-50, an amendment to correct a scrivener’s error made to Ordinance #21-45, received a second reading by title only. The ordinance was meant to establish a fund designated the New DeRoche Fire Protection Fund but mistakenly read “New DeRoche Fire Protection Association.”
This measure was also read for a final time by title only and received a unanimous affirmative vote.
Bill #22-62 was introduced and unanimously approved, which is a proposed transfer ordinance in the amount of $4,548 from various line items of the Treasurer Automated Fund to General Fund #1000, Department #0103 Treasurer, Line Item #1002 Salary, Deputy Clerk (Part-time).
Bill #22-63 was introduced for “an ordinance to levy the 2022 personal and real taxes for Hot Spring County, incorporated cities and school districts.” The Court moved to suspend the rules and read the legislation by title only for a second and third time, in order to expedite the proposal.
As stated in the legislation, “The following tax millage are hereby levied for personal and real properties to apply to collections for 2022 taxes to be collected in 2023:
Real and Personal Millage:
Malvern Special, 41.14
Ouachita, 40.80
Glen Rose, 38.20
Magnet Cove, 47.78
Lakeside, 41.70
Poyen, 46.70
Bismarck, 41.00
Centerpoint, 41.00
County General, 5.00
County Library, 1.00
County Road, 3.00
Malvern General, 5.00
Malvern Fireman, 1.00
Malvern Policeman, .50
Rockport General, 5.00
Perla General, 2.00
Friendship General, 5.00
Donaldson General, 0.00
Midway General, 0.00
Bill #22-64 was introduced to transfer $100,000 from American Rescue Plan Fund #3046, a move which is needed to pay for consulting services the county sought to make sure they are operating in-line with all applicable laws and regulations while utilizing the other ARPA monies for various county improvement and maintenance. Bill #22-64 received a unanimous affirmative vote.
Under new business on the agenda, Bill #22-66 was introduced to establish the “Energy Efficient Bond Fund” related to the county’s partnership with McKinstry Corporation, who are currently beginning important upgrades in several municipal buildings.
“The Energy Efficient Bond Fund will be used for appropriations and expenditures for the acquisition, installation, and construction of certain energy efficient equipment, including solar equipment and related equipment and improvements,” the legislation states.
The next Quorum Court meeting will take place Tuesday, Dec. 13 and will be the county’s final regular session for 2022. HSC Quorum Court meetings are held in the big courtroom inside the HSC Courthouse and are called to order promptly at 6 p.m. For more information, visit hotspringcounty.org.