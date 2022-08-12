Two area schools held open houses yesterday -- Bismarck and Glen Rose.
The Glen Rose School District is set to return to class Monday while Bismarck is slated to return Tuesday, due to Bismarck’s implementation of a four-day school week.
Both of the 3A schools drew crowds as students and parents came to meet teachers, find their classrooms and get a feel for the school they’ll be attending next week.
The four-day week means that Bismarck students, as well as other area schools, will have to wake up earlier for school each day and spend more time per day at the school to offset the time lost on the fifth day.
A survey was sent out to parents in local districts late last year to weigh the decision as many schools around the state were making the switch. One of the earlier schools included the Ouachita School District.
This year, Ouachita, Poyen and Bismarck have all opted in to the four-day school week, leaving Malvern, Glen Rose and Magnet Cove to keep the traditional five-day week.