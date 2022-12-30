The Antioch Community Center is hosting an upcoming Paint Party fundraiser that is bound to be a whole lot of fun, and a great way to help residents of the Antioch community.
The Paint Party event will raise money for work and updates that need to be done at their beloved community building, which is situated at the corner of Antioch Road and Antioch Cemetery Road and has a physical address of 3789 Antioch Cemetery in Donaldson.
Hosted by local resident Melissa Morgan and Gretchen Ritchey, president of the Ouachita River Art Guild, the Paint Party fun will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the aforementioned address. The cost to participate is $25, and all supplies will be provided. All you have to do is show up and be ready to create! Cash or check is accepted, and monetary donations for the community building fund will also be accepted.
Ritchey and fellow Art Guild founder, Brandon Rimmer, will guide participants that Saturday through a fun and challenging creative activity, where you’ll try your hand at your own painted image depicting a barn with patriotic tones surrounded by blue sky, spring flowers and a field of green. Art Guild members make it look easy, and they’ll show you how it’s done as you and other art lovers share in the joy of creating and love for the community, all for a great local cause.
Space is limited for the event, and early registration is required. For more information, or to reserve your spot at the party, call 501-317-9907 or email delislecreek@gmail.com.