The Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office released the following information to the public, via social media, stating that their office is working through a backlog of paperwork and appealing for patience and understanding from the public while they sort documents and get them served in the appropriate manner:
We continue to get calls regarding paperwork that is needing to be served. Unfortunately we found many hundreds of papers all around the office from last year. Around 1/3 of those have already expired. We are working diligently to get the others out. We even have a deputy working his off day today serving papers. This has cost the county thousands of dollars and citizens also. If you have paid to have your papers served, please know we are working to get last years papers served immediately. We are making significant progress. Thanks!