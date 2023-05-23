The Malvern Fire Department announced that a male visitor who was swimming with friends at the Ouachita River Whitewater Park this past weekend was found deceased Monday morning, a victim of apparent drowning.
An adult Hispanic male from Little Rock was swimming with others near the “ledge”, or the falls and outcropping rocks, in the water near the boat ramp at the local recreation area on Sunday, when others in his party noticed that he seemed to be having trouble and reached out to local authorities for emergency assistance.
