Lono-Rolla Community Center received a $3,000 check for a prevention project. The goal is for youth to be empowered to engage in substance abuse prevention support in their community by providing activities and events for kids. This will allow kids an opportunity to have reasons NOT to abuse alcohol and drugs. They will have fun while also being educated and informed. They have formed a youth coalition, the Lono Llamas. This group of kids will be the voice and heart of the center.
Ouachita Children, Youth & Family Services (OCYFS) has many programs for helping youth and families in crisis. One of the programs is all about prevention. You may have heard of RAAD – Rising Above Alcohol and Drugs. This awareness team operates in 5 counties within Region 8: Garland, Hot Spring, Clark Pike & Montgomery. Contact them if you are interested in learning more about their organization and how they can help you, help the children in your communities.
Lono-Rolla Community Center would like to say a special thanks to Marcus Tatum, who is with OCYFS for helping make this possible and assisting with the creation of the Lono Llamas.