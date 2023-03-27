The Percy and Donna Malone Child Safety Center (PDMCSC) is a local non-profit child advocacy center that promotes hope and healing for victims of child abuse and their families, through an array of services offered in a safe and supportive environment. Some of their services include forensic interviews, trauma-focused therapies, victim advocacy, sexual assault nurse examinations, and community education.
PCMCSC has several events planned throughout April, in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention month.
The series of events will kick off with a “Hot Spring County Proclamation” on April 4 at 10 a.m., when county officials and community leaders will come together at the HSC Courthouse to formally acknowledge the designation of April as Child Abuse Awareness & Prevention Month. All are welcome to attend.
“Helpers of Healing,” takes place that same Tuesday evening at Ouachita Baptist University’s Walker Conference Center, starting at 6 p.m.
Read the full story in Saturday's March 25 newspaper edition.