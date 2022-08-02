mmittee has been working tirelessly for months to gather enough signatures to ensure a spot on the November ballot, and Monday morning they completed what had been looking like “Mission Impossible”—they turned in signatures from 7,026 registered voters who support giving citizens the chance to decide if alcohol sales should be allowed in Hot Spring County.
Paul Helberg and other committee volunteers met at the Hot Spring County Courthouse yesterday morning to collectively submit the petition to the County Clerk’s office by the Aug. 1 deadline. Now, staff in that office have 10 days to verify the listed signatures, and if all goes well with that process, the local option is guaranteed to appear on the ballot in November. This doesn’t automatically ensure alcohol sales will be allowed, but rather gives voters the chance to decide the issue.
The County Clerk’s office has brought on extra staff to complete the signature verification process within those 10 days. They will first count the number of signatures to make sure that the minimum requirement was met. They will then begin to verify each signature, one by one, to ensure the person being represented is the person who actually signed the petition.
Read the full story in Tuesday's Aug. 2 newspaper edition.