Graham Patterson has been on a 20-year mission to help spread Christian faith and musical worship in Arkansas and surrounding states, and he could really use your assistance.
Graham was born in the tiny Dallas County town of Holly Springs, about 30 minutes south of Leola along Hwy. 9. He married Miss Mary, and they moved around a bit before finally settling in the Traskwood area.
When Graham retired from his position at Alcoa about 20 years ago, he started devoting his free time to Arkansas Mission Builders. The Arkansas Mission Builders Association is a group of skilled volunteers, sponsored by Center Missionary Baptist Church in Rison. These volunteers travel throughout the southern United States building new churches and making essential repairs to older ones.
When Graham was on these early missions, he would often run across old furniture and items no longer being used. He began picking up old pianos and organs here and there, and always ended up finding another house of worship in need of such an item.
Graham soon built up a reputation as being the man to call if you had an old piano or organ you wanted to donate or needed to get rid of.
“I’ve been all over the state after I got in the Mission Builders,” Graham said. “Not only here, but we went to other states, too. We went to the southeast corner of New Mexico, and I’d still be going, but I can’t get around like I used to.”
The Pattersons currently attend Spring Creek Baptist Church in Benton, but they have been faithful members of other congregations around the south-central Arkansas region throughout their 62-year marriage.
Graham currently has several pianos in need of new homes and continues to be contacted by people who’ve heard through word-of-mouth of his rehoming efforts, but at 88 years old, and with he and Mary both in failing health, Graham’s mission is somewhat hampered.
“He still gets calls, people wanting him to come pick up pianos and organs and pews,” his caregiver, Beverly Rice, said.
“He’s not able to do it by himself anymore,” Rice said. “They have both been put on hospice care, but he still gets calls, and he still tries to find somebody to go do, but it’s getting harder for him to find someone to do it.”
Graham just recently gave two pianos to a new house of worship opening up in the Malvern area, and he has several more instruments at his house right now, ready to give to interested organizations or individuals.
Graham said he would be willing to donate a piano to any young boy or girl who wants to learn to play, on the condition that once that child learns to play, they promise to play in their own church to spread God’s message and the shared love of His word through music.
“I’ll tell you what I’d like to do,” Graham said. “If there’s a young person somewhere or another, boy or girl, I’ll give them a piano, and then when they learn to play it, in their church some Sunday that they don’t got nobody to play the piano, if they’ll get up and play it.”
Neither Graham nor Mary play the instrument themselves, but they have one in their living room that gets regular attention twice a week when one of their hospice nurses pays them a visit. The Pattersons know firsthand of the power of God and His ability to speak to others through the gospel, and they always look forward to these bi-weekly performances.
The Pattersons were gifted with three children, but one has since passed. The two surviving kids have blessed the couple with seven beautiful, smart, wonderful grandchildren, three of which were adopted into the family.
Graham and Mary obviously have enormous hearts overflowing with compassion and grace—traits they have instilled into their offspring. Graham is still very eager to continue his mission to bring music to fellowships in need.
Anyone who knows of a congregation in need of a piano, or anyone interested in helping Graham with finding, moving and rehoming old pianos or organs, should reach out to him by calling 501-337-0881.