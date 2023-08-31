Local residents who live along Pine Bluff Street sat down with members of the Malvern Police Department last week to voice their concerns about several things going on in the community they say are having a hugely negative impact on their lives and properties. The meeting took place in the City Council board room at the police station on Main Street.
“The Pine Bluff Street Historic District encompasses a well-preserved residential area of Malvern, Arkansas, that was developed between 1890 and 1940”, according to Wikipedia.The mere existence of this online reference is testament to the true significance of the local street, and to the importance of preserving the historic roadway and adjoining properties.
The general area is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, as are several of the dwellings. Pine Bluff Street features spacious lots, nice sidewalks, and gorgeous original homes—most of which are painstakingly tended by their owners and admired by the people who pass by.
Residents who were in attendance at the meeting included Danna Carver, David Teel, Lewis Delavan, and Melissa and Danny Phillips. Other residents of the street, as well as several people who own businesses along East Page Avenue, were also invited but could not attend for various reasons.
Members of the MPD who were there included Zane Rogers, Keith Prince, Clay Coke and Brian Johnson. Malvern City Council member, Peggy Lusinger, was also in attendance because Pine Bluff Street is in her jurisdiction of Ward 3, and she wanted to hear what the residents had to say so that she could potentially offer assistance in addressing their concerns.
The citizens wanted to meet with local officials to talk about things happening along Pine Bluff Street that longtime residents and property owners take issue with, namely an increase in crime, vagrancy and blight at some other homes along the roadway. They also wanted to broach the subject of starting a Neighborhood Watch program.
