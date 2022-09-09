A friendly reminder—the Hot Spring County Histriology, a consortium of the HSC Museum, the HSC Historical Society and the Malvern-HSC Library, will present “Pioneer Day” Friday, Sept. 23 from 3:30-7 p.m. on the grounds of the HSC Boyle House Museum and the Malvern-HSC Library.
There is no cost for admission, but several activities that day will have a small fee associated with them that will serve to benefit the various organizations involved with preserving the history of Hot Spring County.
A tasty traditional meal of beans and cornbread will be served with a drink for $5. There will also be a live auction of unique items relative to the theme and cake walk with homemade desserts available.
Games and other aspects of the event will all hearken back to the pioneer day theme and the local history of early HSC settlers. Pioneer Day will include actors dressed in period costumes and portraying real people from local history, live music and dancing, authentic pioneer activities like churning butter and cooking on a Dutch oven, and handmade items available through the auction.
For more information, contact the Boyle House Museum at 501-337-4775.