The Hot Spring County Histriology, a collaborative group comprised of associates with the HSC Museum, Malvern-HSC Library and the HSC Historical Society, is sponsoring a “Pioneer Day” celebration event to take place on Friday, Sept. 29. from 3:30-7 p.m. on the grounds of the HSC Museum and the adjacent library.
Pioneer Day will feature food, music and plenty of local history, and is being presented as a way for local citizens to celebrate the ways of life of early Hot Spring County settlers and keep that history alive, even if those days are “long gone.”
Dust off your overalls and bonnets, as the public is invited to come dressed in period attire, if they wish, and partake of food, music, games and pioneer activities that hearken back to simpler days when our forefathers first made their way to HSC.
The day will feature square dancing, live music, a cake walk and other activities. Come learn how to churn butter, just like they did it in the old days, and parents can play checkers on the porch of one of the authentic wood cabins on the museum’s property while the kids do the laundry on an authentic washboard. There will also be a live auction of unique artwork and other specialty items taking place toward the end of the evening.
