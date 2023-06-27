Two people were pulled from the water in Hot Springs on Monday, after a plane they were traveling in crashed into Lake Hamilton and sank beneath the surface.
Local law enforcement and emergency services arrived to the scene near the 100 block of Port Au Prince Street, just off Lakeshore Drive, shortly after authorities received a call informing them of the incident at around 8 a.m. on Monday morning.
Garland County Sheriff’s Office shared the following information after the incident:
“On June 26, 2023, at approximately 8:09 a.m., the Garland County Communication Center received a phone call in reference to a small engine airplane that went down into Lake Hamilton in the area of 161 Port Au Prince.
“Deputies with the Garland County Sheriff's Office Enforcement Division, Criminal Investigations Division, Arkansas State Police and Officers with the Hot Springs Police Department all responded to the scene. Once on scene Hot Springs Fire Department, Lake Hamilton Fire Department, Piney Fire Department, Garland County Marine Patrol, Garland County Department of Emergency Management and Hot Springs Divers were all contacted and responded to the scene.
