The Malvern-HSC Library has lots to offer this weekend! the Friends of the Library will be hosting a Plant Sale this Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m.-noon in the parking lot in front of the library. Take advantage of less than half off the retail prices, and feel good knowing that your purchase will directly benefit the library.
“Included in the sale are large numbers of both vegetables and ornamentals,” according to information released on social media.
“Friends member Tom Dillard will be bringing some of his prized heirloom and modern tomatoes, including his favorite slicing tomato ‘Mortgage Lifter.’ Dillard said the tomatoes has an unusual name dating back to the Great Depression when a West Virginian developed a tasty new tomato that sold so well he was able to pay-off his mortgage,” the information states.
“Among the pepper plants are bells, sweet bananas, and a wide assortment of poblano or stuffing peppers—such as ‘Numex’ and ‘Trident’,” the information states. “Among the many ornamentals are marigolds, daylilies, foxgloves, and hostas.”
If gardening’s not your thing, you can still stop by this Saturday and pick up a FREE comic book and other materials available for the kids. Books will be handed out between 9 a.m.-1 p.m., but the public is urged to come by early in that window of time, to make the best book selections.
Read the full story in Thursday's May 4 newspaper edition.