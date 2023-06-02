The Arkansas tribe of Survivors Clean & Sober Motorcycle Club (MC) recently held a “Keep It Simple Poker Run” to benefit the Hollow Creek Treatment Center, located at 4956 Hickory Grove Rd. in Bismarck.
The event occurred on Saturday, May 27, and was an action-packed day filled with friendly poker games, great BBQ, an auction and a raffle that both featured some awesome items, and a group motorcycle run through the area that was done to acknowledge the common struggles of addiction, and to recognize the important strides former addicts are making with the generous support and resources available through the local treatment facility.
“What an amazing day! Such a blessing! The Survivors raised nearly $8,000 for Hollow Creek,” the treatment center posted to its social media. “Thank you to all of the Survivors and guests that came out and made today so special.”
In addition to the $8,000 raised for the treatment facility, bikers and other attendees pitched in $1,300 to directly support seven-year-old Hazzel Castro in her mission to start an annual summer program that will entail taking several children who have lost parents to addiction to overnight excursions during the summer season.
“Her idea is to take children that have lost their parents to addiction and overdose, like, five kids each summer, to like, a camp, or the lake, or somewhere,” Nicole Smart, addiction counselor and owner of Hollow Creek Treatment Center, explained.
“My first client had overdosed and passed away, and that was her mother,” said Smart of the young Hazzel. “And then her dad overdosed and passed away a month later.”
