Thanks to the Conservation Division of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, NRCS & Hot Spring County Conservation District the Will & Daisy Community Garden will be planting a pollinator garden. Pollinator gardens are planned with the objective of growing specific nectar and pollen-producing plants that will allure pollinating insects known as pollinators. Pollinator gardens are a way to protect and support pollinator species that play an essential role in human food productions. Ouachita elementary students, former students, and community citizens came over to the community garden on Monday, May 8th to plant flower seeds, make mosaic stepping stones and learn about tilling and the soil. This garden is getting kids in the community interested and educated about gardening, flowers, and more.
Pollinator Garden coming to the Will & Daisy Community Garden
- By Paula Westbrook Guest Correspondent
