CORRECTION:
Posey Hill’s Album Release will be on AUGUST 26 at the Stickyz Rock N’ Roll Shack in Little Rock, not this weekend, as previously reported.
Kristian Miller has been making sweet music with her father, Doug Burnett, and sisters Erin Wisniewski and Megan Burnett, for decades now.
“The girls grew up listening to their dad write music on his old ’54 Gibson so it was only a natural progression that they would follow suit,” as explained in their online bio.
The family ensemble started out as more of a traditional bluegrass band, but over the years they’ve enhanced their musical expression with inspiration from country, rock and blues, as well.
Posey Hill embraces an alt-country, Americana sound that appeals to all ages, a loose reflection of the members and their own tastes and talents. They are a two-time Arkansas Country Music Award nominee that has played at countless theme parks, festivals, fairs and special venues around the state.
The band’s unique blend of traditional sound and elevated songwriting has the whole town talking, especially now that Posey Hill is on the verge of releasing their third album, which is an all-original collection of songs recorded under the guidance of a Nashville producer.
“The album was recorded in a Grammy-winning studio in Nashville,” Miller said. “The Doghouse Studio is owned by multi-Grammy winning producer Neal Cappellino and is where Allison Krauss records her vocals. So, creating music in the same space as Allison, Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, and Dan Tyminski was incredible.”
Miller said Posey Hill’s producer on the new album is Cappellino’s protege and has wanted to work with them for some time.
“We used a lot of really great studio musicians, and Nick Bullock, our producer, was just wonderful,” she said. “He had originally reached out to us a couple of years ago, wanting to work with us. And after a couple of Zoom meetings talking with him and really feeling a good connection with him, we decided to go record.”
The band put up the money themselves for three trips and studio time in Nashville, and their investment helped them create music magic with their newest effort, inspired by everything from Emmylou Harris to the Bee Gees to Fleetwood Mac, and more.
“It’s actually, technically, our third album. The first one we recorded at home 20 years ago or so, and then we did do a studio album in Little Rock back in 2007, I think it was,” Miller shared. “They’re all original songs, we wrote them all.”
Their first single off the album, “Keeping Tyler”, premiered on KSSN 96 FM radio earlier this week, to rave reviews and an outpouring of support for the local band. The single is now available on Spotify, Apple, YouTube and other platforms.
Miller said the family dynamic lends itself well to a broad but seamless sound, and a harmony in ideas and direction of the music. Making music is great, but it’s even more special when you can do it with family.
“It is, you know, and we’re real close anyway, so, that helps a lot,” she said of the special nature of making music together, adding that having family ties can also add another layer of complications.
“And then, you know, sometimes, we all have our diva moments,” she said. “When you’re in a family, that tends to happen.”
Spending all that time together, and always trying to agree on things, can be a challenge with three sisters, but Miller and the other women ain’t got nothing on Dad.
“Although I tell ya, my dad is just as much a diva,” Miller joked.
All kidding aside, the women and their father have a deep love for each other, the utmost respect for each other’s talents and contributions to the group, and an easy rapport that makes making music together nothing but a pleasure. That’s why Posey Hill has done it all these years, and that’s why they’re so good at it.
The Album Release at Stickyz Rock N’ Roll Shack will be a perfect time for eager family, friends and fans to come and celebrate with the band. Doors to the venue open at 6:30 p.m., and The Moseleys will shift the party into high gear at 7:30 p.m.
“The Moseleys will play play for about 30 minutes, and then we’ll go on around 8:16 and play ’til past 10 or so,” Miller said. For more information about the band, the new album or the Little Rock event, visit poseyhillmusic.com or the band’s public Facebook page.