Several school districts across the state held School Board Elections this past Tuesday, May 9, including Magnet Cove.
Residents in the MCSD voting area went to the polls to decide who among the candidates vying for Position 1 on the MCSD School Board should replace outgoing member, Stephanie Jones.
Unofficial results are in, but county election commissioners will have to review the findings and a couple of provisional votes that were cast in Tuesday’s local election, before the final tally will be certified and made public.
Unofficial results as of Wednesday show that candidates Troy Cook received five votes, Lacy Holley received 147 votes, and Samantha Nuckolls received 143 votes at the ballot box, according to information provided by HSC Election Coordinator, Liz Pfeiffer.
Pfeiffer said HSC Election Commissioners Terry McDermott, Nicole Hughes and Taunia Hilborn have 10 days, or until May 19, to closely examine the numbers and the provisional voters’ information before they certify the election.
The winning candidate will join efforts with current members Jeff McJunkins, Board President; Mike Hughes, Board Vice-President; Karen Scott and David Sulton for the 2023-24 school season. Official results from Tuesday’s election will be shared as soon as they are available.