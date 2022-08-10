The Malvern City Council held their August meeting Monday evening at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center. Mayor Brenda Weldon called the meeting to order, Mary Fraction led the invocation, and Weldon led the Pledge of Allegiance.
City Clerk Phyllis Dial called roll, and all council members were present except Ward 3 members Peggy Lusinger and Mathew Keenan. City Attorney Cecelia Ashcraft was also absent from the meeting.
The Council approved the minutes from the July meeting, as well as minutes from two special sessions that took place July 14 and July 20, before getting into the current order of business.
The July 14 special session was in regard to water service for customers along the Hwy. 9 area, which is currently owned by the Highway 9 Water Association but serviced by Malvern Water Works.
The Highway 9 Water Association had recently asked Malvern Water Works to consider taking over their operation through some course of action, and the special meeting was meant to begin a conversation about how management of the water operations can be improved for these outlying customers.
Council members voted at that time to pursue a consideration of all the options regarding taking over or assisting the Highway 9 Water Association, which gives officials an avenue for closer inspection of the system and the green light to gauge what solution would best serve the customers.
The July 20 session was in regard to apparent misuse of grant funds at the Malvern Municipal Airport. The current airport manager, John Neely, purchased and then sold $72,000 worth of fuel with funds the city received through the CARES Act of 2020, which was meant to provide cities with relief from the negative impacts of COVID.
The expense would be allowable under the guidelines set forth in the legislation if the tanks and pumps were owned by the city, but Neely bought the tanks and pumps personally when he took over the airport’s operations from former airport manager, Ricci Davis.
Neely consulted with McClelland Engineering before the fuel purchase and was told it was an allowable expense. McClelland says their response was with the understanding that the tanks and pumps were owned by the city, but Neely says that McClelland was aware that he owned the tanks and pumps in question.
Read the full story in Wednesday's Aug. 10 newspaper edition.