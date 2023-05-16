The Poyen community is well-known for their exceptional, tireless dedication to honoring all local American servicemen and women who have proudly served their country, throughout all esteemed branches of the United States Armed Forces.
As such, veterans and volunteers in Poyen have organized a couple of events in honor of Memorial Day and their local veterans memorial installation, and they hope the public will join them at the honorary celebrations.
First up is a Memorial Day Service set for Monday, May 29, at 10 a.m., taking place at the Poyen Veterans Memorial Pavilion in honor of the brave souls who took flight while serving in some aspect of the U.S. military.
Located at the Poyen-Lindsey Cemetery on Hwy. 270, just east of Poyen, the memorial is a stunning monument of granite and engraved tile that was constructed in 2016, with respect and appreciation for the military members buried there who have bravely fought and sacrificed for their country ever since the American Revolutionary War.
