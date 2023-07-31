Lyndsey Laster, third grade teacher at Poyen Elementary, was chosen as THV11’s “Arkansan of the Day” on Wednesday.
Laster received the news at the 51st Arkansas Literacy Association’s State Convention and Book Awards Luncheon honoring author Jerry Craft, which was part of the two-day event held at the Benton Event Center July 26-27.
“Arkansas Literacy Association is an affiliate of the International Literacy Association. ALA's membership is involved in the local council affiliates, who serve in various locations around the state,” according to the organization’s website.
“ALA sponsors a state literacy conference, currently hosted during the summer of each year. Nationally recognized speakers and small group session leaders provide excellent professional development for all educators,” as stated on the website.
The organization also hosts a state writing competition and book clubs for its members, as well as hosting “leadership institutes” and an awards ceremony during the annual conference.
