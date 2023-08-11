Poyen School District recently honored several teachers in their district whose students have repeatedly made impressive scores on the ACT Aspire tests, which are a state-mandated series of tests administered to kids in the classroom annually.
“Arkansas law requires that all public school students shall participate in a statewide program of educational assessments per Ark. Code Ann. §§ 6-15-419, 6-15-433, 6-15-2009. In the 2015-16 school year, The Arkansas State Board of Education adopted the ACT Aspire summative assessment,” as stated on the Ark. Dept. of Education, Division of Elementary & Secondary Education website.
“The ACT Aspire end-of-year summative assessment will be used to assess all Arkansas public school students in grades 3-10 unless they qualify for an alternate assessment,” according to the website. “Each student will participate in English, reading, writing, math and science tests.”
Poyen publicly acknowledged Third-Grade teachers, Lyndsey Laster and Holly Beard, and Sixth-Grade instructor, Jamie Austin. Their students’ exemplary scores, for the second year in a row, are a reflection of the superior instruction they continue to receive from these noted educators.
