Voters make their choices on the ballot at the HSC Fairgrounds.

 Photo by Virginia Pitts

Preliminary results are in from early voting and numbers taken from the HSC Fairgrounds. More results to follow as other polling center information is added.

Office of County Sheriff                

Scott Finkbeiner (R): 4,524

Chad Ledbetter (I): 2,174

Office of County Tax Collector                    

Collector, Valerie Fay Hearn (D): 3,429                    

Sheri Oden (R): 3,275

Office of County Circuit Clerk

Teresa Pilcher (R): 5,802

Hot Spring County Justice of the Peace Dist. 1        

Shane E Gregory (R): 213                    

James Bryant (D): 453

Hot Spring County Justice of the Peace Dist. 2

JP Dist. 2, Brian Coston (R): 667                        

“Sarge” Henry Mitchell (D)    : 302

    

Hot Spring County Justice of the Peace Dist. 3            

JP Dist. 3, Ralph V. Williams (R): 329                    

Marion Beard Gibson (D): 236

Hot Spring County Justice of the Peace Dist. 4    

JP Dist. 4, Darrin Hardy (R): 539                    

Nathaniel Mitchell (D): 253        

Hot Spring County Justice of the Peace Dist. 9            

Bob Duncan (D): 100                        

Jimmy Rogers (R): 409    

Hot Spring County Justice of the Peace Dist. 11            

Katy Smith (D): 43                        

Mike Fletcher (R): 82

Constables – Harrison                        

Grant Williams (I): 49                        

Martin R DeVore (I): 19

City of Malvern - Mayor

Mayor, Brenda Weldon (I): 1,223

Jason F. Lambel, Sr. (I): 324

Jack Upchurch (I): 489

                        

City of Malvern – City Clerk                    

Kim Tabor (I): 1,727    

Malvern Council Member

Michael R. Smith, Sr. (I)—Ward 4, Pos. 1: 286                        

Alderman Larry G. Stiles (I)—Ward 4, Pos. 1: 251

State Representative District 29

State Representative Rick McClure (R): 4,142

Ronald Vaden (D): 1,592

State Representative District 89

State Representative Justin Gonzales (R): 63

State Representative District 90

Representative Richard Womack (R): 873

Magnet Cove School District 47.78 Mills School Tax

for: 371

against: 497

Bismarck School District 41.00 Total Millage/School Tax

for: 269

against: 171

Hot Spring County Special

Local Option (Wet/Dry Question) for or against the Manufacture or Sale of Intoxicating Liquours

for: 4,578

against: 2,232

