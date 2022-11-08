Preliminary results are in from early voting and numbers taken from the HSC Fairgrounds. More results to follow as other polling center information is added.
Office of County Sheriff
Scott Finkbeiner (R): 4,524
Chad Ledbetter (I): 2,174
Office of County Tax Collector
Collector, Valerie Fay Hearn (D): 3,429
Sheri Oden (R): 3,275
Office of County Circuit Clerk
Teresa Pilcher (R): 5,802
Hot Spring County Justice of the Peace Dist. 1
Shane E Gregory (R): 213
James Bryant (D): 453
Hot Spring County Justice of the Peace Dist. 2
JP Dist. 2, Brian Coston (R): 667
“Sarge” Henry Mitchell (D) : 302
Hot Spring County Justice of the Peace Dist. 3
JP Dist. 3, Ralph V. Williams (R): 329
Marion Beard Gibson (D): 236
Hot Spring County Justice of the Peace Dist. 4
JP Dist. 4, Darrin Hardy (R): 539
Nathaniel Mitchell (D): 253
Hot Spring County Justice of the Peace Dist. 9
Bob Duncan (D): 100
Jimmy Rogers (R): 409
Hot Spring County Justice of the Peace Dist. 11
Katy Smith (D): 43
Mike Fletcher (R): 82
Constables – Harrison
Grant Williams (I): 49
Martin R DeVore (I): 19
City of Malvern - Mayor
Mayor, Brenda Weldon (I): 1,223
Jason F. Lambel, Sr. (I): 324
Jack Upchurch (I): 489
City of Malvern – City Clerk
Kim Tabor (I): 1,727
Malvern Council Member
Michael R. Smith, Sr. (I)—Ward 4, Pos. 1: 286
Alderman Larry G. Stiles (I)—Ward 4, Pos. 1: 251
State Representative District 29
State Representative Rick McClure (R): 4,142
Ronald Vaden (D): 1,592
State Representative District 89
State Representative Justin Gonzales (R): 63
State Representative District 90
Representative Richard Womack (R): 873
Magnet Cove School District 47.78 Mills School Tax
for: 371
against: 497
Bismarck School District 41.00 Total Millage/School Tax
for: 269
against: 171
Hot Spring County Special
Local Option (Wet/Dry Question) for or against the Manufacture or Sale of Intoxicating Liquours
for: 4,578
against: 2,232