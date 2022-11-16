Prison Fellowship Angel Tree Christmas needs your help

The Malvern Lions Club invited HSC Angel Tree Coordinator, Aubrey Norwood, to speak at their weekly luncheon meeting last Tuesday afternoon.
Norwood is part of the Prison Fellowship Angel Tree organization and came to talk about their Angel Tree Christmas program, which provides gifts at Christmastime to the children of incarcerated parents.
According to the provided literature, about 1.5 million children in America, a surprising one in 49, have a parent who is currently incarcerated. These kids often suffer from feelings of isolation, humiliation, sadness, anger and/or shame associated with having a parent in prison and gone from the home.
It is hard enough to deal with an absent parent, let alone having one in prison. Doing it during the holidays is undoubtedly difficult.
Angel Tree Christmas gets churches, individuals and organizations involved in providing gifts for these children, courtesy of the incarcerated parent. They operate in hopes of strengthening the family ties and giving comfort and support to these children at a time when a parent’s absence is most sorely felt.
Norwood is in her fifth year serving Hot Spring County as Coordinator for the prison ministry program. She said some of these kids have multiple incarcerated family members, making for an extremely sad situation during the holidays.
“Some of them actually even have their grandparents that are incarcerated,” Norwood said.
These incarcerated individuals register their children for participation in the program and then Angel Tree Christmas delivers gifts addressed from the parent to the child, wrapped with love and holiday cheer, with the purpose of restoring families and sustaining them through difficult times.
“These gifts are strictly, it’s not from Santa, it’s not from us, it’s from their parent that is incarcerated,” Norwood explained. Angel Tree brings “the hope of Jesus at Christmastime” and a loving reminder that their incarcerated parent has certainly not forgotten them with “a gift, the Gospel, and a personal message of love on behalf of their incarcerated parent.”
Angel Tree had 70 kids from Hot Spring County on their list last year, but Norwood’s group but could only serve 30 of those children, because the HSC branch of the program needs more local support.
“We couldn’t take care of them all, our group was small,” she said. “Out of state churches and organizations came in and adopted these kids. They’re in our community, though. They’re our kids, you know, so I just feel like we need to take care of them, too. It’s really important. Right now we got 34 that are on the list for Hot Spring County, so we’re needing help, we’re needing any kind of help.”
Norwood confers with local school districts and agencies to make sure the kids are not being served through another organization, such as a similar Salvation Tree Christmas gift program.
Norwood said her organization would love to invite more local churches to sponsor a child at Christmas, as many people are unaware that this program even exists in HSC.
“A lot of people do not know that it’s out there,” she said.
“It’s near and dear to my heart,” Norwood said of the program. “These kids, we’re able to not only give them a gift at Christmas, but Prison Fellowship also stays in contact with them and sends them to summer camps.”
