The Hot Spring County Museum needs your help, as they attempt to preserve a rustic old family cabin that is one of the oldest surviving structures in central Arkansas.
Located at 302 E. 3rd St. in Malvern, the HSC Museum is a quaint yet priceless collection of local memorabilia from notable people, families, businesses and organizations of the past, housed in several historic buildings.
The bulk of the museum’s treasures are on display inside a pretty white, two-story residential building that is situated at the front of the museum property. The original owners of the house, Jacob and Agnus Boyle, bought the home in 1897 when they relocated to Malvern from Hope to work for the railroad.
The Boyle House served the family well over the years, as Jacob and Agnus raised their 10 children in a happy, loving environment and were well-known for hosting frequent fun get-togethers in the home. It originally sat in a lot across the street from its current position, but the building was donated to the museum effort and moved to its current spot, for use as the museum’s main edifice, in 1981.
Upkeep on the main building is a daily challenge, but the volunteers who are maintaining the collection say their most pressing concern right now is preserving the 1868 Gibbs Cabin, one of two historic log cabins that are part of the museum’s collection.
The Gibbs Cabin and its neighbor, the 1876 Hughes Cabin, sit behind the Boyle House on the same lot along East 3rd Street as the museum’s main property. Both are original family dwellings built in Malvern by early settlers to the area that were later moved from their original sites to the museum property.
The Gibbs Cabin is a small log structure built in 1868 on homesteaded property in an area that is near what is now downtown Malvern, along a street that is now known as Walco Road.
The cabin was built by John Crockett Gibbs and his father, Harmon B. Gibbs, to serve as the permanent dwelling of John and his newlywed bride, Serena Alabama Harris.
It’s said that John and Serena traveled together on horseback from Arkadelphia to the site of their new home in Malvern shortly after their nuptials, Serena holding on tightly to her new husband as John brought his better half to the start of their new life together.
Serena was often left alone at the little cabin in the wilderness, when her husband had to travel for work on overnight freight trips from the local area to Hot Springs.
“The bride, just under 16 years old, was often scared when alone in the house and wolves would be seen and heard outside,” as stated in “The Heritage”. a periodic publication from the Hot Spring County Historical Society. “Mrs. Gibbs was a little woman; she never weighted over 96 pounds. But she made up for her small size in bravery and courage to barry the burdens of pioneer life.”
The couple raised 12 children together in that cabin, expanding the structure a little more with each new addition to the family. What started as a simple, one-room cabin evolved over the years to a rather large house with seven rooms, with the original log structure situated in the middle.
Eventually, the property would come into possession of the Ouachita River Unit of the Arkansas Department of Corrections. The long-forgotten cabin was rediscovered in 2008, when prison officials began demolition on the site.
The original cabin had fortuitously been preserved from the elements because of its orientation deep within the structure. Prison officials immediately halted their demolition after finding the cabin and contacted the museum, to see if they had any interest in acquiring the cabin, which of course, they did. The ADC then freely donated the cabin to the museum.
“Thrilled to accept the gift, it took 17 months to properly move, preserve and prepare the cabin for tours,” as stated on literature published by the museum.
The cabin still holds great significance as part of the unique history of Malvern. Confederate soldiers reportedly traveled right past the home when it sat on Walco Road, and Mrs. Gibbs was said to have given Jesse James, himself, a drink of water from the well.
The Gibbs family, in particular, also holds a special place in local history because they donated quite a bit of land to the railroad back in the late 1800s, which helped establish Malvern as the county seat instead of Rockport, according to an October 2009 article in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette commemorating the cabin’s public dedication.
Melissa Phillips, one of the driving forces behind the museum’s upkeep and daily operation, said that volunteers were able to facilitate the replacement of two of the Gibbs Cabin’s foundation logs in 2022.
The museum was fortunate to obtain naturally weathered lumber procured during the renovation of the Jacob Wolfe House in Baxter County, about three hours north of Malvern. The Jacob Wolfe House is a two-story structure built in 1829 that served as the first permanent courthouse for what was then the “territorial-era” of Izard County.
Phillips said the new logs were vital to the local cabin’s upkeep, but the Gibbs Cabin is still in desperate need of new chinking, or the sealant that is applied between the logs to seal the joints and lock out moisture.
“Our poor cabin, our 1868 cabin—the oldest artifact that we have as far as buildings go, and as far as the county goes, probably,” Phillips said. The chinking is falling out, which is rapidly increasing the cabin’s rate of degradation.
“Where the wood is—and then there’s a log or a piece of wood above it, and then a log or a piece of wood below it—when it’s raw and has no chinking, bugs can get in, which is bad, but we do have a termite policy. But also—when it rains, the rain water washes in between the logs and the cabin body, which makes it worse,” Phillips said.
“And if you look around the cabin, it’s out all the way around the cabin,” she said.
The chinking project would consist of tearing out the remaining sealant, inserting a tacked backing, replacing the substance with a new expandable-contractable chinking compound, spraying the structure with a water sealant and treating the logs for invasive pests and weatherproofing.
The museum has appealed to their usual group of benefactors for help with this latest project, and they’ve applied for grants to assist with the endeavor, but so far they’ve been unable to raise enough for a project they expect to cost around $5,100.
Phillips estimates that the museum still needs at least $3,500 from generous individuals or businesses to make the chinking project happen. The museum expects to complete the project with help from the same company that performed the Wolf House restoration, if they are able to rally enough support from the community.
“They’re a quality company that does work in a bunch of the different areas,” Phillips said.
Donations for the chinking project or other areas of the museum’s operation can be made by mail or in-person to the following address:
302 E. 3rd St.
Malvern, Ark. 72104
Keep in mind that any donation you make to the HSC Museum is fully tax-deductible and serves a greater purpose, as the museum is the only organization in the area that is actively working to preserve the history of the people who built, settled and shaped Malvern and the surrounding communities.
For more information about the HSC Museum or the preservation work they need done, please call 501-337-4775—or even better, pay them a visit. The museum is open to the public every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 12:30-4:30 p.m.