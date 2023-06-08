Don’t forget—the Quarterly Community Cleanup Day for Hot Spring County is set for this Saturday, June 10. Event organizers and cleanup crews will be meeting at Centennial Park that morning at 8 a.m. to gather supplies and work out the details before setting off to various spots around town to clean, after which they’ll return to the park around 10 a.m. for an afternoon of community fun.
As part of the Keep Arkansas Beautiful initiative, this and other community cleanups will be taking place in various locations around the state this weekend. Organizers for the HSC effort hope that people from all corners of the county will either join them at the park near downtown Malvern, or at areas a group will be attending to in Rockport.
Event organizer, Dara Casey, will be focusing her efforts on the downtown area in Malvern, and fellow event organizer, Pam Hall, will be in charge of the group cleaning up areas of Rockport. Casey said if people cannot attend the local event, she urges them to do cleanups in their respective neighborhoods this weekend, as all Arkansans need to come together to help maintain the natural beauty of The Natural State.
“This time, we’re trying to get more people involved. We would love more people from other communities to join us and do it quarterly, as well,” Casey said. “We’re trying to get people to understand it’s not just physically for Malvern and the downtown area, it’s for everybody,” she said.
Whether you’ll be cleaning here or in other parts of the county, free cleanup supplies will be available for pickup at the park’s pavilion Saturday morning. After volunteers take care of the job at hand, they’ll return to the park for free food, bunches of fun, and awesome prizes for both random drawing, and for the groups and/or individuals who collect the most trash during the event.
Read the full story in Thursday's June 8 newspaper edition.