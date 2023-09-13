Main Street Malvern, in cooperation with the HSC Solid Waste Authority, Rise Against Alcohol & Drugs (RAAD) and other local organizations, will be holding the Quarterly Community Cleanup for Hot Spring County this Saturday, Sept. 16, as part of the “Keep Arkansas Beautiful” statewide initiative.
Volunteers will meet at the Centennial Park pavilion that morning at 9 a.m. to pass out supplies and discuss a plan of attack before committing to the cleanup in various spots around the city, as well as in Rockport and surrounding areas.
Dave Holland from The Well will be firing up the grill, in appreciation of all the volunteers who will spend that morning working up an appetite while they beautify the city—just as he did at the last quarterly event.
In addition to good food and the pride and satisfaction that comes with a job well done, volunteers can expect a plethora of prizes to be given out for those individuals and groups who collect the most trash.
If you can’t make it to Malvern that morning, you are encouraged to perform some type of cleanup with friends and family in your own neighborhood.
“If you can’t come then, pick up roadside litter any day! Let us know how many bags you collected so we can report them to KAB [Keep Arkansas Beautiful]!” Pam Hall, one of the organizers of the quarterly event, stated on social media. Contact Hall at 501-337-3749 or fellow organizer, Dara Casey, at 501-802-0213 for more information or to share your totals.