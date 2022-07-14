The Malvern Lions Club welcomed Jay Quebedeaux with Baptist Health to speak about the hospital’s current COVID protocols and the state of the virus in the Hot Spring County community.
Newly-elected Club Vice President Bob Williams opened the meeting before inviting Quebedeaux to the podium. Quebedeaux was recently appointed president of the Baptist Health Medical Center facilities in Arkadelphia and Hot Spring County.
Quebedeaux is more than familiar with the Lions Club International organization through his previous membership with the Mena chapter. He began by sharing news of the Arkadelphia facility’s current experience with the virus and how they and the Malvern branch are addressing associated issues.
Quebedeaux began by acknowledging news headlines about a recent surge of COVID cases.
“We are obviously seeing a little bit of an uptick in COVID cases,” Quebedeaux said about the center in Arkadelphia. “However, we’re not seeing the massive numbers of hospitalizations from COVID, so that’s improvement.”
Quebedeaux said the state currently has about 300 patients hospitalized with COVID.
“During the last wave, we got to roughly about 1,600, so we’re nowhere near what we got to back in February,” he said. “I’m optimistic maybe we won’t hit those kind of numbers, but we are seeing an uptick on the outpatient side.” He said hospital staff will continue to closely monitor the situation, moving forward.
“I personally think it’s going to be something we’re going to have to live with for some time,” he said.
Some factors playing into the number and severity of cases are the increase in vaccinations, and the fact that some people have built up a natural immunity from previous bouts with the virus.
Quebedeaux then shared some specifics related to how the Baptist Health hospital facilities under his charge are dealing with the current state of the pandemic and future plans.
“We recently have started doing our meetings in person again, that’s always the first step,” he said. “I know everyone has really gotten into Google Meet and things like that, but we’re trying to get some normalcy back.
“And like most places, we’re looking at things like inflation, and we’re looking at staffing issues and things like that, which is kind of something that most businesses are facing right now,” he said, adding that there doesn’t seem to be as many active seekers in the job market.
“We’re not technically short-staffed, we’re more so making sure we’ve got enough people to work every shift, so to speak,” he said.
Other health facility administrators Quebedeaux has spoken to lately have expresses similar issues with staffing, indicating more of a systemic problem.
“We’re definitely doing ok. I’d say we’re holding our head up as good or better than most, but staffing has been an issue since COVID started,” he said.
Currently, the Baptist Health facility in Malvern has only one point of entry, that being the main emergency entrance at the front of the building.
“We still have one pinch point in the hospital, we got one entrance,” Quebedeaux said. “Visiting is kind of back to normal, however we still just have one entrance to get into the hospital.”
The hospital is still under mandate to limit the points of entry and perform all the requisite safety measures before admitting people, such as taking temperatures and wearing masks, but the visitor policy has loosened a bit and will stay more lax, unless cases begin to rise to a more concerning level.
Quebedeaux pointed out that although there are people who get the vaccine and still contract the disease, he personally believes there is a correlation between getting the vaccine and avoiding the more severe aspects that sends people to the hospital.
“Our cases seem to be much less severe, so I think the vaccine is definitely working,” Quebedeaux said.
“Maybe it’s not quite as strong this time when after catching the virus, but people that are catching it, it seems to be much less severe than in the past, and ultimately that’s kind of the goal there is not to wind up in the hospital with COVID or have a bad outcome.”
The most recent report from the Arkansas Dept. of Health shows that as of July 5, there were 273 COVID patients in the hospital, an increase of 62 from the previous week, and 11 of whom were on ventilators. The state has seen a total of 879,614 cases and 11,610 deaths from COVID since the beginning of the pandemic, with 14,794 current active cases.
For more information about COVID cases around the state, call the COVID-19 Call Line at 1-800-803-7847 or visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/.