As previously reported, the fun never stops at the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library. Check out their Event Calendar and register for classes and activities that suit your interest. Here’s a brief overview of what to expect:
The upcoming week is packed with great activities for patrons of all ages, starting tomorrow with the Ocean Trivia board activity between 9 a.m.-1 p.m., where visitors can answer questions for the chance at a prize.
Monday, July 11, is the right time for participants of the 2022 Summer Reading Program to pick up their weekly supply bags. This week’s theme is “Extinct & Endangered Week”, and supplies provided will be used in the Kid’s Craft, Science, and Library Chef programs scheduled for later in the week. Monday also brings the 10:30 a.m. Pre-K Story Hour, the 11:30 a.m. K-3 Story Hour, and the 2 p.m. Maker Space—Occulous activity.
On Tuesday, rangers with the Hot Springs National Park Service will be on hand at the Malvern library at 10 a.m., and then later that afternoon at Fisherman’s Grill in Bismarck at 2 p.m., for a special presentation concerning the famous hot springs in the adjacent county and the science behind their heat and flow.
Tuesday also brings the 10 a.m. Kid’s Craft hour, where kids will construct sea shell “sea turtle” figures. A Kid’s Painting class will commence at 2 p.m., followed later in the day with the Adult Painting session.
Wednesday brings the Lego Club from 10-11 a.m. and a Teen Activity beginning at 2 p.m., where teens will use air-dry clay and paints to create their very own sea-themed “whale of a phone holder,” according to the library’s event calendar.
Thursday, July 14 starts at 10 a.m. with the Cooking with the Library Chef hour, where participants will use the provided ingredients to make a cute and yummy “seal” treat.
A Teddy Bear Picnic follows at noon, so bring your best stuffed furry friend with you and enjoy a sack lunch, stories, and a sing-a-long, all courtesy of the Library. Stick around a little while longer to join the 5:45 p.m. Yoga class. Registration is required for the yoga session and can be done through the library’s event calendar on their website.
Friday brings a 10 a.m. Science Hour, where kids will participate in an experiment related to cleaning up oil spills. Also at 10 a.m. is the Tie Dye activity, so bring a plain, white t-shirt with you and create a one-of-a-kind tie dye piece with supplies provided by the library. The STEM activity hour starts at 2 p.m. that afternoon, where kids will construct a hammer mill with the provided supplies.
Stop by Saturday, July 16, to “fish” for a book from the selection of titles in the aquarium, or to add the name of your favorite book to the bunch. The following Monday, July 18, kicks off another week of activities to coincide with the Summer Reading Program, with the theme being “Ocean of Wonder”, and the normal schedule of library events.
You can always find out more about the daily activities and special events taking place at the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library by visiting them at 202 East Third St., or going to the website https://www.hsclibrary.arkansas.gov/, or calling 501-332-5441. Hours of operation are:
Monday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tuesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Wednesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thursday, noon-7 p.m.
Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.