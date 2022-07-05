Since taking over operation of the Perla Water Association system, Central Arkansas Water (CAW) has been working hard to fix the existing issues with the system, but customers should still be paying Perla Water Association for service.
The company wants customers to know that there have been no change in rates since taking over, yet many customers may see an increased price due to several factors. Perla buys their water from Malvern, and the system that is in place has created a lot of “unaccounted for water.”
When CAW took over, 75% of the water sent to Perla was unaccounted for water.
“One of the main problems is that they are losing a lot of water in their system,” said Chelsea Boozer, government affairs manager for CAW.
Two things that the company has focused on since taking over is fixing leaks and replacing meters. As many customers in Perla had old meters, some of these meters would be inaccurate while some still did not even work properly. Customers who had a broken meter could have been using much more water than they’d realized. With the new and improved meters, CAW is able to properly bill them for their usage, which can mean an increase in their bills.
“One of the first things we did was change meters,” said Boozer. “It’s likely you’ll pay more for your actual use.”
Perla Water Association was always being billed for this water while the customers in Perla were not. This created a noticeable discrepancy between Perla’s water usage and the amount of revenue they were making from water.
“Perla Water was only billing customers for 24.7% of the water it was purchasing from Malvern Water,” said Boozer in an email statement. “By putting in new, working meters, making a few billing proccess efficiencies and filling some leaks, CAW has already gotten that 75% unaccounted for water rate down to about 50%.”
According to the email, Perla Water customers are not Central Arkansas Water customers, even though CAW has taken over the operation of the system.
“Perla Water Association customers are still Perla Water customers and not Central Arkansas Water customers,” stated Boozer. “The way the court-ordered receivership is set up, CAW is operating the system, but still as the Perla Water Association. So, a customer with billing questions should call the Perla Water Association office and the Perla office staff have access to the customer information system and billing information and can help that customer. If a customer has an after-hours emergency and needs to report a leak or outage, they may call CAW’s after-hours emergency line at 501-377-1239 and we will assign crews to investigate. Our CAW call center does not have access to Perla Water customer information and is unable to answer any specific billing questions a Perla customer may have.”
As the issues in the system took time to develop, CAW expects it to take some time to address and fix the issues. The company’s main priority at this point is to lower the percentage of unaccounted for water. In the future, the company plans to conduct a rate study to adjust rates based on the new technology being used.
Perla customers who struggle to pay their bill may qualify for the assistance programs such as the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) through the state. This program offers up to $2,000 to pay households pay their residential water or wastewater past-due balances. For more information about the program, visit www.arkansaslihwap.com. or call 888-985-6441. Anyone currently receiving SNAP, SSI, LIHEAP or TANF automatically qualify for this program.