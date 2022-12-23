Officials from the ADEQ’s Division of Environmental Quality have been in communication with Anthony Timberlands Inc. over a discharge of pollutants at their Malvern facility that made its way into a nearby creek and affected the environment, but concerns among the community still exist regarding how long the discharge occurred, how affected livestock will be dealt with, and how extensive the cleanup process will be.
ATI has been in intermittent contact with the ADEQ and are now submitting daily updates on their progress, but the company has not responded to public inquiries. York said they are complying with EPA guidelines, but email correspondence between the regulatory agency and the company shows a delay in responding and initiating action, as well as implied doubts about the analyzation of the sample testing.
A faulty clarification system that was designed to separate oil from water seems to be the main culprit for an unlawful discharge and accumulation of oil and pollutants, in addition to other permit violations. Those repairs to the clarification system have now been completed, but not before pollutants made their way downstream from the facility and affected the surrounding land, local wildlife and landowner livestock in the area.
Many are questioning why the sawmill is still being allowed to operate, especially after inspectors have determined the facility is lacking the proper permits. Assistant Director with the ADEQ Div. of Environmental Quality tried to make it make sense to landowners at a Dec. 9 meeting at the HSC Courthouse, saying that the allowance was due in part to “different permitting” and that orders had not been handed down the chain yet to close the facility.
The facility is currently operating under an EPA-enforced “Statement of Work” which requires immediate, concrete actions to address the cleanup and updates needed to get the facility’s equipment and operations up to par with federal guidelines.
ATI contracted TAS Environmental Services, who have deployed booms and pads along a concrete ditch at the corner of Kelly and South Walco streets, south of the facility where the discharge was allegedly entering the downstream water flow, as well as using other methods and equipment to complete the emergency response phase of the project.
Workers can be seen along the creek, which brings a slight relief, but serious questions remain—such as why did it take the facility’s manager, who also serves as ATI’s VP of Pine Production, six days to return an initial phone call from the OWQ Compliance Branch? Attempts to contact Jim Jones were made on Sept. 16 to alert him of the findings of inspectors who toured the facility that day, but the call went unanswered and was not returned until Sept. 22. The next communication from the company isn’t seen in the email chain until Sept. 29, although it’s unclear if some other communication took place that wasn’t noted in the ADEQ’s timeline of interactions.
Another question is why 146,259 gallons of off-diesel fuel were “consumed” at the Malvern facility in 2021, while over 134,000 gallons of hydraulic fluid were spilled the same year, according to a report the company submitted to the ADEQ after the inquiries began. ATI told compliance officers that they attempt to re-use hydraulic fluid for other purposes throughout the facility, and those officials said that they’re still reviewing documents turned in by the company.
“We’re still unwinding where the hydraulic fluid goes,” York said.
Another concern is the fact that the required testing is done by the facility, so where is the oversight? They don’t seem to have any regulatory agency “looking over their shoulder” to ensure tests are done properly, so who will be there in the future to hold the facility to the proper standard?
The surface of the water may be clear but concerns still exist about the degraded oil settling on the creek bottom. Heavy toxic metals carried downstream potentially harmed livestock housed on the outlying properties, which is a whole other concern that state officials are looking at right now.
One landowner in attendance at the Dec. 9 meeting said that 100 percent of calf testing showed appearance of certain heavy metals in the animals in his stock. Officials said that if an animal has heavy metals in its system, there are methods to get certain ones out to an acceptable level, which will help authorities avoid having to euthanize the animal, but no one can say yet what may happen to thousands of head of livestock that may have been affected. There was also a concern voiced about the deer and other animals that may be consumed by hunters and their families in the area.
The dissolved oxygen levels seen at various testing sites in the immediate vicinity of the facility were troubling. When hydraulic fluid enters water, it begins to break down, and oxygen in the water is used up by that process, lowering the dissolved oxygen levels in that area. Testing at one location in the woods near the facility, in the stream before it reaches the concrete ditch, showed a dissolved oxygen level of 0.14 mg/L. According to the EPA website, DO levels below 3 milligrams per liter (mg/L) are of concern and waters with levels below 1 mg/L are considered hypoxic and usually devoid of life."
As conditions return to normal with the company’s emergency response, the most recent battery of test results showed one location downstream still had low dissolved oxygen levels but DO levels in other locations are on the rise. Still, many questions remain and will continue to be asked until Anthony Timberlands chooses to respond publicly.
Officials with the ADEQ said the company’s Remediation and Maintenance Plan will include a sampling regime and strict deadlines to allow continuous monitoring of the cleanup efforts and ensure a timely response going forward. The company reported a “windfall provided by recent record lumber markets” as quoted from an article published in May 2021, which reported that the Malvern facility would be investing $10 million in the following months to make equipment and operational upgrades. This most recent incident, and the fear that the facility has been neglecting its duties to the community, is all the more upsetting knowing that a company heralding this much success has somehow allowed such an environmental threat to arise in the first place.
Officials still can’t say if this was an isolated incident or an ongoing issue, and rumors can’t be reported here, but you can bet that all eyes will be wide open and focused on every move ATI makes moving forward in their emergency response phase, and the remediation actions they commit to making once their plan gets the stamp of approval.
ADEQ has asked for additional water quality samples, the results of which will soon be made available. The company’s contractor, TAS Environmental Services, will be the authority to take future samples and send them off to the lab, and ADEQ will monitor the results. The OWQ sent ATI a response to their most recent plan dated Nov. 23 with comments and amended portions, and the finalized plan will hopefully be available for public perusal within the next few days.