Officials met for the December Quorum Court meeting Tuesday evening at the Hot Spring County Courthouse. The agenda was packed with several items of old business, as well as an ordinance establishing the county's 2023 Budget and a proposed resolution in support of a scenic byway that will ideally bring more visitors, and associated revenue, to the area.
Under old business, “An Ordinance Approving Assessment Increase Within the Boundaries of the Lake Hamilton Fire Protection District Effective January 1, 2023,” or Bill #22-57, received its third and final reading. According to the legislation, the district “is faced with significant cost increases for fire protective equipment, apparatus, fuel and supporting operational and capital expenses” and that the Board of Commissioners has deemed it necessary to increase the Residential Dues Rates, which have not been adjusted since Jan. 2016, as well as Commercial Dues Rates, which haven’t increased since 2013.
“Approval by the Quorum Court is only necessary for properties within the district if the annual benefits assessed exceed $100; therefore, approval is not necessary for all properties,” the legislation noted.
the Residential Dues Rate set in 2016 states that a house, mobile home, condo, duplex, triplex or fourplex of less than 999 sq. feet should be charged an annual dues rate of $66. Under the new legislation, that rate will increase to $70. Single-story commercial properties were given a base rate of $66 up to 1,000 sq. feet, plus an additional $0.03 per square foot over that, in 2013. Commercial properties with multiple stories were charged $66 plus $55 for each additional story, plus that additional $0.03 per square foot for every commercial structure exceeding 1,000 sq. feet.
Rates fluctuate according to square feet of the property, what type of structure, and how many properties are listed under one owner. “The County Assessor square footage listed on actdatascout.com is the square footage used to determine dues,” the legislation stated. The new legislation will increase the standard $66 rate for residential properties to $70. Commercial rates for a single-story building will increase to a base rate of $70 plus $0.032 per sq. foot over that 999 sq. ft. threshold.
Amended Bill #22-60, an ordinance to abolish several exhausted county funds as of Jan. 1, 2023, was also given its third reading. the legislation will abolish the following funds, as the county does not expect to receive any additional monies related to these funds:
Surplus Sales Tax Fund #1802
Automated Records System Grant Fund #3503sd
NTIA (911) Grant Fund #3517
Court Accountability Grant fund #3520
AOC Mini Grant Fund #3521
AR Community Correction Accountability Court Grant Fund #3522
HSC Fairgrounds AEDC Grant Fund #3528
ACEDP Public Health Unit Grant Fund #3529
LLEEG Grant Fund #3530
Bill #22-67 will appropriate $2 million from Unappropriated Energy Efficiency Bond Fund #4800 for the county to apply toward the “acquisition, installation, and construction of certain energy efficiency equipment, including solar equipment and related equipment and improvements.”
Bill # 22-68 was introduced, which will transfer $1,875 from the County Clerks Cost Fund #3005, Department #0101 County and Probate Clerk into General Fund #1000, Department #0101 County Clerk for part-time salary expenses for that office.
