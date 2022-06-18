Tuesday evening’s Quorum Court session was punctuated by a visit from several representatives from McKinstry, a national construction consulting/design firm, who were in attendance to share preliminary findings and projections they compiled during an investment grade audit of Hot Spring County’s buildings and facility systems.
McKinstry is a national leader in overseeing the design, construction, operation and/or maintenance of eco-friendly buildings and facility systems. They shepherd clients through the entire building process, from assessing their needs, to designing with sustainability and waste reduction in mind, to getting the work done, to ensuring future monitoring and maintenance of the systems.
McKinstry is both expert in new construction and in preserving historic structures while enhancing their energy efficiency. They work with schools, hospitals, municipalities and private companies to create strategies for a better built environment. They have completed several projects around Arkansas and across the country, with headquarters in Washington and regional divisions and offices around the U.S., including the Little Rock and Dallas areas.
“From new construction and ongoing operations to adaptive reuse, energy retrofits and advanced renewable energy systems, McKinstry provides a single point of accountability across the entire building lifecycle,” their LinkedIn profile states. “Our clients care about long-term planning, saving energy and driving out waste, and have sophisticated facilities that require nothing but the best.”
The company has been in discussions with county officials to see if McKinstry can serve to bring critical upgrades to the various county buildings. The Courthouse and Annex Building, to name two examples, suffer from old HVAC systems, outdated electrical systems and inefficient and energy-draining lighting systems.
McKinstry reps in attendance were Account Executive, Jay Holstead; Construction Services Manager, Kevin Callis; Project Director, Walter Wills; and Brian Ratcliff, Vice President of the South regional operations. Ratcliff took the lead as the team opened their presentation.
McKinstry was tasked with looking at every aspect of Hot Spring County’s official buildings and facilities to see where energy-efficient upgrades and waste-reducing measures could be implemented. They also designed a solar array installation that will not only help to pay for itself with the savings it garners, but also bring extra revenue into the county for years to come.
Ratcliff began by highlighting the five standard steps of the company’s audit and design process.
First, McKinstry identified the infrastructure needs, such as faulty or failing HVAC, electrical, lighting and other systems. Next, they defined the scope of the plan and looked for both standard and obscure funding sources, The next steps would be for McKinstry to fully implement the plan, manage the construction, and finally, offer continuous monitoring of the system long after completion of the project.
