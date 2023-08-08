Officials with the Hot Spring County Livestock Exhibition & Fair Association—the group in charge of maintenance and upkeep at the Hot Spring County Fairgrounds—are selling tickets for a community-wide raffle drawing, the proceeds of which will be used to pay for work that needs to be done to the barn facility located on the premises.
“The Hot Spring County Livestock Exhibition & Fair Association exists to provide a place for youth to showcase their knowledge and livestock handling skills, and youth and adults alike to present their crafts,” according to www.hscfair.com.“But it's not only about animals and crafts! The HSCLEFA is host for the HSC Fair and our facilities are used by organizations across the county.”
The fairgrounds plays host to the annual HSC Fair in the fall, the popular Malvern Brickfest celebration in the summer, special occasions all year long, and frequent 4-H events, local auctions, and other planned and impromptu activities.
The fairgrounds gets a lot of use from multiple groups and individuals, and that traffic takes its toll on the grounds and outlying buildings. The facility’s barn is currently in need of maintenance improvements, and officials hope to sell enough tickets through this fundraiser to cover the cost of the work.
“All proceeds will be going towards barn improvements! We’ve been working really hard to work towards improvements and upgrades but we cannot do it without YOUR help,” as stated on the Facebook page dedicated to the fairgrounds.
Several prizes are up for grabs, thanks to the generosity of Farm Credit of Western Arkansas, Hot Spring County Farm Bureau, and McClure Real Estate. Ticket holders get the chance to take home either a 36-inch Blackstone griddle cooking station valued at $350, an Orca cooler valued at $250, or a $100 VISA gift card.
Read more details in Tuesday's Aug. 8 newspaper edition.